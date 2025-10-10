No Doubt Plots Vegas Comeback With New Residency

No Doubt is staging a comeback with a limited run of concerts at Las Vegas' Sphere next spring, marking the band's first string of shows together in 14 years. The residency kicks off on May 6 and wraps up 10 days later, with six shows scheduled over that period, reports USA Today . Gwen Stefani and her bandmates are embracing the Sphere's high-tech venue, with Stefani describing the residency as both "going back in time" and exploring fresh territory.

No Doubt's return follows a series of recent reunion moments, including a benefit show for wildfire relief and a surprise set at last year's Coachella festival. Their last tour was back in 2009, and they previously held a Los Angeles residency in 2012. Variety notes that it will also be the first time that a female-led group will headline at the Sphere.

The timing is notable, as the announcement lines up with the 30th anniversary of Tragic Kingdom, the band's breakthrough album that featured such hits as "Just a Girl" and "Don't Speak." Guitarist Tom Dumont said the band is eager to reconnect with longtime fans. Presale tickets will go on sale Wednesday, while tickets will be available to the general public on Oct. 17. TMZ, which was first to report on the residency, notes that there's a possibility that other shows could be added.