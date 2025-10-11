It's Time to Call the Las Vegas Aces a Dynasty

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are in rarified air. The franchise won its third WNBA championship in four seasons, completing a sweep of Phoenix in the best-of-seven Finals on Friday night, per the AP . Only Houston has done better over a four-season span, winning the first four titles in WNBA history from 1997-2000. Wilson averaged 28.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and two blocks in the Finals. "You have your Mount Rushmore, she's alone on Everest," Aces coach Becky Hammon said. "There's no one around."

In Friday's game, the Aces beat the Mercury 97-86. Wilson had 31 points and nine rebounds while Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young each scored 18 points. Five players scored in double figures. Wilson came to the postgame press conference wearing giant ski goggles from a Champagne celebration in the locker room and carrying a pink tambourine, shaking it after answers she liked. "This is a symbol of the joyfulness we have right now," Wilson said, grinning. "I'm just so grateful to be with this bunch—and that's not the alcohol talking."

Whether Las Vegas can keep its run going depends a lot on how negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement go. Most of the Aces, like a majority of players in the league, are free agents. The team could look very different next season if players decide to go elsewhere. If Wilson, Young, Gray, and Jewell Loyd decide to stay, the Aces could keep this run going for a while. With a fourth title, Las Vegas would match Houston, Seattle, and Minnesota for the most in league history.