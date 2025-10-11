Family Matters Star Arrested, Tossed in Jail

Darius McCrary, recognized by many as Eddie Winslow from the 1990s sitcom Family Matters, is currently being held in a San Diego jail without bail following his arrest by US Border Patrol near the US-Mexico border, People reports. The 49-year-old actor was apprehended last Sunday due to an out-of-state felony warrant originating in Michigan. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

The warrant stems from a missed court date related to unpaid child support, according to a statement by his representative to TMZ. McCrary's legal difficulties have been ongoing. His divorce from former Harlem Globetrotter Tammy Brawner was finalized in 2019, with court documents showing he was ordered to pay monthly child support and share childcare costs. Brawner was awarded full custody of their daughter, Zoey, while McCrary was required to attend alcohol and drug classes, as well as batterers' intervention programs. He was initially granted only supervised visitation rights.

Accusations of physical harm have also surfaced. In 2018, Brawner alleged that McCrary partially dislocated their daughter's arm, a claim he has denied, saying the incident was accidental. McCrary was previously arrested in 2015 and 2023 for failure to pay child support; he has two other children, Us Weekly reports.