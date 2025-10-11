Neil Young Plans Move: 'Forget Amazon and Whole Foods'

Neil Young is pulling his music from Amazon and urging a boycott of the tech giant, citing founder Jeff Bezos' backing of the Trump administration. The 79-year-old musician made the announcement on his website, singling out Amazon, Whole Foods, Meta, and the people who run them, USA Today reports. "Forget Amazon and Whole Foods. Forget Facebook. Buy local. Buy direct," Young wrote, encouraging fans to support independent businesses over large corporations.

Young also addressed the ongoing federal government shutdown, blaming the situation on "corporate control." Saying that Bezos "supports this government," per Rolling Stone, Young said in his criticism of corporate leaders: "They shut down our government, your income, your safety, your family's health security. Take America Back together." In 2022, Young removed his songs from Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation linked to The Joe Rogan Experience, returning more than two years later. Young didn't say this week if he's removing his music from Amazon's streaming service only or yanking all of his material, including physical recordings, per USA Today.