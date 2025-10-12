Measles Outbreaks Send Students Into Quarantine

Hundreds of students across the US have been quarantined as measles outbreaks force schools to react to declining vaccination rates. In South Carolina alone, 153 unvaccinated children were ordered to stay home for at least 21 days after possible exposure to the virus, NBC News reports. Meanwhile, 118 students in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area are under similar restrictions as the state battles its own outbreak. The quarantines mean nearly a month of remote learning for affected students, while parents are asked to watch for symptoms such as fever and rash.

Since the end of August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said an average of 27 new cases per week have been reported. The most recent outbreak is in Ohio, per CNN. Until this year, the nation had recorded just 10 large measles outbreaks since achieving elimination status in 2000; the CDC defines a large outbreak as more than 50 related cases. Health officials warn that these disruptions are likely to become more common. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said communities should expect more quarantines as measles finds new footholds in populations with low vaccination rates.

South Carolina health authorities reported active, unrecognized community transmission, with recent cases appearing in two schools in Greenville and Spartanburg counties. Vaccination rates in these areas hover around 90%, below the 95% threshold considered necessary to prevent outbreaks. "When you have multiple cases happening, particularly with those numbers, it's only possible because you have susceptible individuals," said Dr. Scott Harris, president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.