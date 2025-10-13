Georgia Woman Charged After Dogs Kill 86-Year-Old Grandma

A Georgia woman has been arrested after an 86-year-old grandmother was killed in a dog attack outside her home. The Appling County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that Misty Ann Branch, 53, of Baxley, faces charges of reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Maria D. Nunez, NBC News reports. Authorities say Nunez was "viciously attacked by two dogs" in her yard and was found dead at her Baxley residence around noon on Wednesday with multiple injuries. Her body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime lab for an autopsy as the investigation continues. She is believed to have been attacked the day before her body was found, People reports.