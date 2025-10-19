Why Parents Are Worried About Artificial Turf

When the field itself becomes the opponent, it's not just part of the game. NBC News reports that concerns over artificial turf are escalating as more young athletes report injuries and communities question the health risks of chemicals found in synthetic fields. Natalie Silva, a Massachusetts high school senior, is one such athlete after tearing her ACL during a soccer game on an indoor turf field. Her cleats got stuck in the artificial surface as she fell, leaving her with a serious knee injury that's sidelined her for more than a year. "The turf 100% played a role in my injury," Silva says. "If it was grass, there would've been more cushion."

And she's not the only one who feels that way: Athletes and parents nationwide are raising similar alarms about the surface beneath students' cleats. An opinion column at the University of Massachusetts recently proclaimed, citing NFL data among others, that "it's time ... to forget about turf fields." Meanwhile, the artificial turf industry argues its products save money and keep fields playable year-round. But a growing number of local governments—like Boston and Westport, Connecticut—have restricted or banned turf made with recycled tire rubber due to chemical exposure concerns.

Critics point to studies that show higher rates of serious lower-body injuries on turf compared to grass. And physical therapists and clinicians say the surface's extra grip and friction may improve performance but lead to more ACL tears and ankle sprains. "Great for performance, but bad for joints," says Seattle physical therapist Zach Smith. Despite industry assurances that the surfaces are safe and nontoxic, skeptics remain unconvinced. Crumb rubber—the tiny black pellets that help turf mimic natural grass—contains petroleum compounds, metals, and even trace amounts of lead. Environmental health experts warn that these materials can transfer to skin or become airborne as fields heat up, posing potential risks to both players and nearby communities.

For now, the debate over turf's safety—and its future—shows no signs of cooling down. The EPA recently found that chemicals from crumb rubber appeared on skin and surfaces but not in elevated levels within the body, though the agency did not assess long-term health effects. With more schools and parks installing artificial turf each year, the controversy continues to grow. Meanwhile, Silva is still in physical therapy, hoping to return to the sport she loves, but with new anxiety it can happen again. "The mental side of it is the worst," she said. "The pain goes away—but the fear doesn't."