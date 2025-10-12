Stars Honor Diane Keaton: 'Unique Is What She Was'

Academy Award-winning actress died Saturday at 79
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 12, 2025 1:00 PM CDT
Stars Honor Diane Keaton: 'Unique Is What She Was'
Filmmaker Woody Allen, left, greets actress Diane Keaton onstage to present her with the 45th AFI Life Achievement Award on June 8, 2017, in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Hollywood colleagues are posting tributes to Academy Award-winning actress Diane Keaton, who died Saturday at 79, for her talent, style, and self-effacing nature offscreen. Per the AP, USA Today, the Hollywood Reporter, the Los Angeles Times, and Variety, statements were released by:

Bette Midler: "She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was … oh, la, lala!"

Elizabeth Banks: "She was beloved in her industry. Every one of us idolizes her."

Francis Ford Coppola: "I saw her in the film Lovers and Other Strangers and knew I had to have her play Kay in The Godfather, (which she told me she based on my wife Ellie) and her wonderful work in Annie Hall while simultaneously setting a new fashion trend. Everything about Diane was creativity personified."

Mary Steenburgen: "Diane was magic."

Leonardo DiCaprio: "Brilliant, funny and unapologetically herself."

Cynthia Nixon: "When I was a kid, Diane Keaton was my absolute idol. I loved her acting. I loved her vibe. I loved her everything."

Candice Bergen: "Diane was a true artist — tremendously gifted and uniquely talented in so many disciplines yet also modest and wonderfully eccentric."

Matthew Modine: "Every so often a person comes along that defies all definition."

Octavia Spencer: "Thank you, Diane, for reminding us that authenticity never goes out of fashion."

Ben Stiller: "One of the greatest film actors ever. An icon of style, humor and comedy. Brilliant. What a person."

Jane Fonda: "Unique is what she was. And, though she didn't know it or wouldn't admit it, man she was a fine actress!"

