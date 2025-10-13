Flying Solar Panel Kills NYC Woman in Nor'Easter

The powerful nor'easter that hit the East Coast on Sunday dislodged a solar panel, causing the death of a Brooklyn woman, authorities say. The 76-year-old victim was hit just after 10:30 am Sunday outside an Ocean Parkway parking lot, where the wind tore a solar panel from a carport roof and sent it flying roughly 20 feet before it hit her, CBS News reports. She was taken to a hospital but did not survive. In response, city officials temporarily closed a nearby Q train entrance and issued a partial vacate order for the parking lot as a precaution. The Department of Buildings is investigating the incident.
The nor'easter, which triggered a wind advisory across the city, left a wide trail of disruption. More than 100 trees were reported down, including one in Queens that crushed a parked car. Unofficial peak wind gusts hit 42 mph in Brooklyn. Coastal flooding remained a threat, with warnings in place for New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County until Monday evening. New York City Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an emergency declaration for eight counties in Long Island and the New York City area Sunday evening, the AP reports. Organizers said Monday's Columbus Day Parade in New York City was canceled and will not be rescheduled, reports NBC New York.