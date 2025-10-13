Flying Solar Panel Kills NYC Woman in Nor'Easter

The powerful nor'easter that hit the East Coast on Sunday dislodged a solar panel, causing the death of a Brooklyn woman, authorities say. The 76-year-old victim was hit just after 10:30 am Sunday outside an Ocean Parkway parking lot, where the wind tore a solar panel from a carport roof and sent it flying roughly 20 feet before it hit her, CBS News reports. She was taken to a hospital but did not survive. In response, city officials temporarily closed a nearby Q train entrance and issued a partial vacate order for the parking lot as a precaution. The Department of Buildings is investigating the incident.