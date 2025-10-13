Few Answers After Mass Shooting on SC Island

Four dead, at least 20 injured on St. Helena, and no arrests have been made
Posted Oct 13, 2025 12:40 PM CDT
Owner Willie Turral talks to the media outside of Willie's Bar and Grill in St Helena Island, S.C. after a shooting occurred early Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.   (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine)

One day after a mass shooting on an island off the coast of South Carolina, few answers have emerged. As of Monday morning, police had made no arrests in the shooting that left four dead and nearly two dozen wounded. Coverage:

  • Where: The shooting took place at a packed Willie's Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island about 1am Sunday, reports USA Today. The bar was hosting an alumni weekend party for Battery Creek High School in Beaufort, though it was unclear whether that bore any relation to the shooting. Beaufort is about 10 miles northwest of St. Helena.

  • Owner: "I heard the shots and ... you could just tell the rapid succession of shots like it wasn't a standard weapon," bar owner Willie Turral tells WRDW. "You saw people giving CPR, you saw people picking people up, people crying—people care like, this community didn't do this. A person did this." He told WJCL that he saw no sign of trouble before the shooting broke out.
  • Victims: The four people killed have been identified as Kashawn Glaze, 22; Sherrof Smalls, 33; A'shan'tek Milledge, 22; and Amos Gary, 54.
  • Island: The AP notes that "idyllic" St. Helena is home to one of the biggest Gullah communities in the state. These are African-American communities scattered around the Southeast coast that retain strong connections to their African heritage because of the physical separation from the mainland.

