Few Answers After Mass Shooting on SC Island

One day after a mass shooting on an island off the coast of South Carolina, few answers have emerged. As of Monday morning, police had made no arrests in the shooting that left four dead and nearly two dozen wounded. Coverage:

Where: The shooting took place at a packed Willie's Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island about 1am Sunday, reports USA Today. The bar was hosting an alumni weekend party for Battery Creek High School in Beaufort, though it was unclear whether that bore any relation to the shooting. Beaufort is about 10 miles northwest of St. Helena.