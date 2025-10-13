The Taylor Swift Announcements Just Keep On Coming

Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" has come to a close—but the show must go on. Swift, who is fresh off the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, has more news to share, the AP reports. Good Morning America revealed Monday morning that she'll have two new projects at Disney+. One is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The End of an Era, a six-episode, behind-the-scenes docuseries about her landmark tour, which will premiere its first two episodes Dec. 12. That's not to be confused with the second, titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show, a three-and-a-half-hour concert film featuring the final stop of the tour, in Vancouver in December 2024.

That differs from 2023's Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film, which was compiled from several Swift shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, a suburb of Los Angeles and arrived ahead of her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department. That album was later incorporated into her show, and will be included in The Final Show. Swift's Disney+ projects are just the latest in a series of big announcements. In its first day of release, Oct. 3, The Life of a Showgirl sold 2.7 million copies in traditional album sales. That broke her record for most first week sales ... in one day. One of the reasons Swift has seen so much success is that she released her record in several different variants. Those include multiple editions specific to Target—three CDs titled "It's Frightening," "It's Rapturous," and "It's Beautiful," as well as an exclusive vinyl release, "The Crowd Is Your King."