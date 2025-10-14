News Outlets Say They Won't Sign Pentagon Policy

A number of major media organizations—including the Atlantic, CNN, Newsmax, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Breaking Defense, and NPR—have announced they will not agree to comply with a new Pentagon press policy. The rules require that all information, including unclassified material, receive official approval before public release. Outlets say the policy threatens journalistic access and imposes restrictions on standard reporting practices. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had given outlets until 5pm Tuesday to sign the pledge or turn in their press credentials within the next 24 hours, the Deadline reports. Only one organization appears to have signed. Responses, per the Post, CNN, the AP, and the Guardian, include: