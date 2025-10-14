News Outlets Say They Won't Sign Pentagon Policy

A number of major media organizations—including the Atlantic, CNN, Newsmax, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Breaking Defense, and NPR—have announced they will not agree to comply with a new Pentagon press policy. The rules require that all information, including unclassified material, receive official approval before public release. Outlets say the policy threatens journalistic access and imposes restrictions on standard reporting practices. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had given outlets until 5pm Tuesday to sign the pledge or turn in their press credentials within the next 24 hours, the Deadline reports. Only one organization appears to have signed. Responses, per the Post, CNN, the AP, and the Guardian, include:
- The Post: "The proposed restrictions undercut First Amendment protections by placing unnecessary constraints on gathering and publishing information. We will continue to vigorously and fairly report on the policies and positions of the Pentagon and officials across the government."
- Newsmax: "Newsmax has no plans to sign the letter. ... We believe the requirements are unnecessary and onerous and hope that the Pentagon with review the matter further."
- CNN: "We will not be deflected from our duty to hold all three fairly and fully to account, and we will continue to report on the actions and decision-making processes of the US government without fear or favor."
- Washington Times: "No, our reporters will not be signing."
- Washington Examiner: The organization "does not sign agreements with people we cover in any other area, and we do not plan to make an exception in this case."
- The Times: The policy "constrains how journalists can report on the US military, which is funded by nearly $1 trillion in taxpayer dollars annually. The public has a right to know how the government and military are operating."
- One America News: "After thorough review of the revised press policy by our attorney, OAN staff has signed the document."
- Fox News: No comment.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responded to several outlets' posts with a goodbye emoji.