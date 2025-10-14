4 Arrested After Mississippi Mass Shooting

Three people have been arrested on murder charges and a fourth person on an attempted murder charge following a weekend shooting that left six dead and more than a dozen injured in a Mississippi Delta town, the FBI announced Monday. Teviyon L. Powell, 29, William Bryant, 29, and Morgan Lattimore, 25, have been charged with capital murder, while Latoya A. Powell, 44, has been charged with attempted murder, a spokesperson for the FBI's Jackson Field Office said. Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for Friday night's shooting in Leland, but the FBI said the gunfire appears to have been "sparked by a disagreement among several individuals." The spokesperson said without elaborating in an email late Monday that "other arrests are pending" as the investigation continues, the AP reports.