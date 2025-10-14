4 Arrested After Mississippi Mass Shooting

Three people have been arrested on murder charges and a fourth person on an attempted murder charge following a weekend shooting that left six dead and more than a dozen injured in a Mississippi Delta town, the FBI announced Monday. Teviyon L. Powell, 29, William Bryant, 29, and Morgan Lattimore, 25, have been charged with capital murder, while Latoya A. Powell, 44, has been charged with attempted murder, a spokesperson for the FBI's Jackson Field Office said. Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for Friday night's shooting in Leland, but the FBI said the gunfire appears to have been "sparked by a disagreement among several individuals." The spokesperson said without elaborating in an email late Monday that "other arrests are pending" as the investigation continues, the AP reports.
The shooting, which came as people celebrated homecoming weekend in downtown Leland shortly after a high school football game, was the deadliest of several shootings across Mississippi over the weekend. Other shootings were reported at two Mississippi universities on Saturday, as those schools celebrated their homecoming weekends. In Leland, four of the victims died at the scene, where abandoned shoes were left and blood stained the pavement of a downtown street the following day. The shooting was the 14th mass killing in 2025, according to the Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killing Database.