Matriarch Sentenced in Wild Florida Murder-for-Hire Scheme

Donna Adelson, the fifth person convicted in a wild 2014 murder-for-hire scheme, was sentenced Monday to life in prison for orchestrating the murder of her former son-in-law, Florida State law professor Dan Markel, who was gunned down in broad daylight as he pulled into his Florida garage. The mandatory sentence follows her conviction last month , with the judge also handing down a 30-year sentence for related conspiracy and solicitation charges, WCTV reports. Her lawyers say she will appeal.

Adelson, 75, expressed regret over Markel's death but maintained her innocence, repeatedly telling the court she was not involved and questioning the evidence against her. "Convicting me should not be retribution for Danny's death," she said. "I've never even gotten a parking ticket and yet I'm being sent to prison for a crime I did not commit." The judge, however, pointed to what he called her "utter lack of remorse." He repeatedly took issue with apparent attempts to "relitigate" the case and asked her lawyer why she was listing her "grievances" during the sentencing hearing, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

Prosecutors allege the 2014 scheme came about due to a bitter custody dispute between Markel and his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, Donna's daughter. Authorities claim the Adelson family paid $100,000 to have Markel killed. Charlie Adelson, Donna's son and Wendi's brother, has already been convicted and is serving a life sentence, as are hitman Sigfredo Garcia and go-between Katherine Magbanua. Hitman Luis Rivera took a plea deal that saw him sentenced to 19 years.

story continues below

Donna's husband, Harvey Adelson, also addressed the court, insisting his wife was wrongly convicted and denouncing the proceedings as unjust. Supporters, including family friends and a former lawmaker, described Donna as a caring figure and suggested she did not receive a fair trial. Meanwhile, prosecutors say the investigation is ongoing, with speculation swirling over whether Wendi Adelson may eventually face charges. She has consistently denied any involvement.