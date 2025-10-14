Dallas ICE Shooter Was a 'Loner' 'Obsessed' With AI: Parents

The parents of the 29-year-old gunman who opened fire on a Dallas immigration facility in September told police their son was "completely normal" before he moved to Washington state and returned home several years ago believing he had radiation sickness, according to newly released records obtained by the Associated Press through an open records request. Joshua Jahn had begun wearing cotton gloves to avoid contact with plastic and practiced target shooting with a newly purchased rifle in Oklahoma a month before the deadly rooftop attack on a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building, according to a report written by a Fairview Police Department officer. Jahn killed two detainees and wounded another before taking his own life in the Sept. 24 shooting.