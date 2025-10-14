Hegseth's Response to Outlets Upset With New Policy: an Emoji

When leading news organizations refused to sign the Pentagon's new press policy , Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had a pointed response—waving them off with a simple goodbye emoji on social media. After outlets including the Associated Press, Reuters, the New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, NPR, and more publicly refused to sign paperwork agreeing to abide by stricter rules around Pentagon access, Hegseth replied on social media with a simple handwave emoji, the Hill reports.

The new policy asks journalists to acknowledge rules that critics say would choke off access to basic information and expose reporters to penalties for routine newsgathering. Media organizations and watchdogs have called the rules a threat to First Amendment protections, with the Pentagon Press Association warning that Hegseth's team has been "systematically limiting access" to military information since early in the year. Notably, the backlash against the new rules is bipartisan: even right-leaning outlets such as Newsmax and the Washington Times say the policy goes too far; Newsmax has refused to sign. Journalists have until Tuesday to comply or surrender their press credentials by Wednesday, but editors vow coverage of the military will continue—with or without a Pentagon pass. See more at the Hill.