For a Big Streamer, It's a Quiet Rebrand

Apple has dropped the "plus" from the name of its streaming platform, which is now simply called Apple TV. The change, quietly announced in a press release tied to the streaming debut of F1: The Movie, gives the service the same name as Apple's smart TV device and app—a decision that could reduce confusion for some users, but may raise questions for others. The company hasn't offered further explanation, and representatives declined to comment when asked by Variety .

"Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity," said the company in the ninth paragraph of the aforementioned press release, per the New York Times. The "new identity" might be the intent, "but as anyone with a second grade education knows, minus-ing a plus can often result in a negative," writes Tony Maglio at the Hollywood Reporter. Maglio points out that the potential confusion, given that Apple TV is already the name of the company's connected-TV device (on par with Amazon's Fire Stick or a Roku).

"You could connect to Apple TV+ through an Apple TV or any similar device (or smart TV)," he writes. "Now, one way to watch Ted Lasso is on Apple TV via Apple TV. There are … no pluses here." Other streamers have, or had, pluses in their name, but it usually signified another tier of coverage, and that was never the case with Apple TV+, notes the Times. One theory is that the change will pave the way for an ad-supported subscription plan.

story continues below

Launched in November 2019 as Apple TV+, the service entered a crowded field that included Disney, Netflix, HBO, and Amazon. The platform made its debut with a high-profile lineup, including The Morning Show, and has since expanded its catalog of original movies, series, and documentaries. To date, Apple TV's original programming claims 553 wins and 2,562 award nominations, highlighted by Ted Lasso, Severance, and Oscar winner Coda.