California Bans New Glock Sales

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill prohibiting the sale of new Glock handguns in the state. The legislation, known as Assembly Bill 1127 and passed along party lines, targets the popular firearm due to its compatibility with 3D-printed "Glock Switches"—small devices that can convert the semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic one, CBS News reports. While Glock switches are already illegal, the new measure aims to close what lawmakers describe as a design loophole that makes modification too easy. The ban does not affect current Glock owners or the resale of used Glocks in California.

Supporters of the law, including its sponsor, Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, argue the legislation is necessary to push Glock toward a redesign that would prevent the use of such switches. "They have known about this design flaw for a long time," Gabriel said, adding that the company could help save lives by addressing it. California, the third-largest gun market in the US, has seen several high-profile incidents involving modified Glocks, including a 2022 mass shooting in Sacramento that killed Greg "Najee" Grimes. His mother, now an advocate with Moms Demand Action, has been outspoken about the devastating impact of Glock switches and supports efforts to force changes in gun design.

Gun store owners and critics of the bill are skeptical about its effectiveness. Eddie Ford, a California gun shop owner, noted that Glocks are prized for their reliability and customizability. He said newer models include a piece designed to block the switch, but it can be filed off quickly, and the California attorney general hasn't approved those models for sale anyway. Ford believes the law will do little to curb the use of Glock switches, as millions of Glocks are already in circulation. "If criminals want them, they're going to get them," he said. Republican lawmakers, who unanimously opposed the bill, argue that it unfairly restricts access to a widely used firearm and singles out potential Glock buyers.

story continues below

Glock has not commented on the legislation. If the company chooses to redesign its handgun to comply with California's requirements, it would need to undergo a lengthy state certification process before being allowed back on the market. The NRA is challenging the new law with a lawsuit, KCRA reports. The group argues that it is already illegal under both state and federal law to convert the guns into automatic weapons. "We won't sit idly by while Gun-Grabbing Gavin attempts to run roughshod over your rights," the group said in a post on X.