Florida Executes 72-Year-Old Inmate

A man convicted of killing two women whose bodies were found in a rural pond in 1996 was put to death Tuesday evening in a record 14th execution this year in Florida. Samuel Lee Smithers, 72, was pronounced dead at 6:15pm following a lethal injection at Florida State Prison near Starke, the office of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said. Smithers was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 1999, the AP reports. When asked if he had a final statement, Smithers said, "No sir," according to DeSantis spokesman Alex Lanfranconi. He said there were no complications.