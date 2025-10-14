Stocks Wobble Amid US-China Trade Tensions

International shipping and shipbuilding have become a major source of friction between Washington and Beijing, with each side imposing new port fees on each others' vessels. Those fees went into effect on Tuesday. Technology stocks are particularly sensitive to trade issues involving China. Big chipmakers and other companies rely on China for raw materials and manufacturing. China's large consumer base is also important for sales growth. Chipmaker Nvidia slumped 4.4%. Broadcom, another tech heavyweight, fell 3.5%.

Banks were the first big sector to kick off the latest round of earnings reports and the results hint at Wall Street notching one of its most profitable quarters ever. Still, executives from major banks expressed various degrees of caution about markets and the economy. JPMorgan Chase slipped 1.9%, Wells Fargo rose 7.2%, and Citigroup rose 3.9%. Industrial firms and retailers were among the other companies making some of the biggest gains. Caterpillar rose 4.5% and Walmart rose 5%. On the losing side, Beyond Meat fell 24.6% and slipped below $1 as investors fretted over the company's plans to cut its debt by issuing more shares.

The US government shutdown has put a halt to the usual economic updates on inflation, consumer spending, and employment. That has made it more difficult for investors and economists to continue gauging the economic impact from tariffs. Wall Street is looking toward the latest round of company earnings and forecasts to get a better sense of the broader economic picture. Profit reports will also help Wall Street gauge the broader market's value amid criticism that it has become too expensive after prices rose much faster than corporate profits. For stocks to look less expensive overall, either prices need to fall, or companies' profits need to rise.