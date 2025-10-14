Reese Witherspoon Has Specific Wish for Debut Novel

Reese Witherspoon is used to promoting books through her namesake book club. Now she's making the rounds to plug her debut novel. The 49-year-old actress wrote Gone Before Goodbye with bestselling author Harlan Coben, and it's out on Tuesday, reports People.

The book centers on an Army combat surgeon named Maggie McCabe who is caught up in the world of Russian billionaires and private medicine, per the Hollywood Reporter. Witherspoon and Coben unveiled it this week at Shine Away, a summit hosted by her Hello Sunshine media company in Los Angeles.