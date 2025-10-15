Lawyer Blames Angels for Star Pitcher's Overdose Death

They 'buried their heads in the sand' before Tyler Skaggs' death, he says as trial opens
Mourners embrace during a memorial for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs at the St. Monica Catholic Church, July 22, 2019, in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

The Los Angeles Angels should be held responsible for the drug overdose death of one of its star pitchers because the team failed to follow its own drug policies and let an addicted and drug dealing employee stay on the job and have access to the players, a lawyer for the pitcher's family said on Tuesday. An attorney for the Angels, however, said the MLB team had no knowledge 27-year-old Tyler Skaggs was using drugs or they would have done something to help.

  • The allegations came in opening statements of the long-awaited civil trial in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Skaggs' wife and parents, the AP reports. The family contends the team should be held responsible for Skaggs' death after its communication director, Eric Kay, was convicted of providing the fentanyl-tainted pill that led to Skaggs' fatal overdose on a team trip to Texas in 2019.

  • Plaintiffs' attorney Shawn Holley told jurors Angels officials knew Kay was addicted to opioids and showing up high to work, and providing drugs to at least six players, including Skaggs. Holley said the Angels repeatedly failed to follow the team's drug policies when it came to Kay, even assigning him to accompany the team to Texas soon after he had gone through rehab, but fully enforced the rules when it came to lower-level employees who had stadium jobs. "They buried their heads in the sand over and over and over again, and as a result Tyler Skaggs is dead," Holley told jurors.
  • Todd Theodora, an attorney for the Angels, told jurors autopsy results showed Skaggs had also been drinking and taking oxycodone when he died, and was snorting painkillers. Theodora said the team would have done something to help had they known Skaggs was taking drugs. Theodora also said Skaggs' actions occurred on his own time and couldn't have been prevented by the Angels.
  • "He died due to his reckless decision to mix large amounts of alcohol with narcotics on the night he died, and he did that to get high," Theodora told jurors. "The evidence will show that Angels Baseball did not know that Tyler had a drug problem or that Eric Kay was distributing drugs to any player. Period. End of story."

  • The civil case in a Santa Ana courtroom comes more than six years after Skaggs was found dead in the suburban Dallas hotel room where he was staying as the Angels were supposed to open a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. A coroner's report says Skaggs choked to death on his vomit and that a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl, and oxycodone was found in his system.
  • Plaintiffs are seeking $118 million for Skaggs' lost earnings as well as compensation for the family's suffering and punitive damages against the team, Holley said. The trial is expected to take weeks and could include testimony from players including Angels outfielder Mike Trout and the team's former pitcher, Wade Miley, who currently plays for the Cincinnati Reds.
  • Kay was convicted in 2022 of providing Skaggs with an oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl and sentenced to 22 years in federal prison.

