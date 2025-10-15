Lawyer Blames Angels for Star Pitcher's Overdose Death

The Los Angeles Angels should be held responsible for the drug overdose death of one of its star pitchers because the team failed to follow its own drug policies and let an addicted and drug dealing employee stay on the job and have access to the players, a lawyer for the pitcher's family said on Tuesday. An attorney for the Angels, however, said the MLB team had no knowledge 27-year-old Tyler Skaggs was using drugs or they would have done something to help.

The allegations came in opening statements of the long-awaited civil trial in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Skaggs' wife and parents, the AP reports. The family contends the team should be held responsible for Skaggs' death after its communication director, Eric Kay, was convicted of providing the fentanyl-tainted pill that led to Skaggs' fatal overdose on a team trip to Texas in 2019.