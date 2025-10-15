Truck Driver Faces 8 Homicide Charges After Fiery Crash

The driver of a semitrailer following too close behind a van has been arrested on homicide charges in a fiery crash that killed three adults and five children on a Georgia highway, law enforcement announced Tuesday. Authorities initially said seven people were killed but an eighth body was later discovered.

Kane Aaron Hammock, 33, has been charged with eight counts of vehicular homicide in the second degree and one count of feticide by a vehicle in the second degree, Franka Young, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday afternoon. Hammock has also been charged with counts of following too closely, no registration, and failure to exercise due care.