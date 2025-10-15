Oklahoma Drops School Bible Mandate

Oklahoma's new public schools superintendent announced Wednesday he is rescinding a mandate from his predecessor that forced schools to place Bibles in classrooms and incorporate the book into lesson plans for students. Superintendent Lindel Fields said in a statement he has "no plans to distribute Bibles or a Biblical character education curriculum in classrooms," the AP reports.

The directive last year from former Superintendent Ryan Walters drew immediate condemnation from civil rights groups and prompted a lawsuit from a group of parents, teachers and religious leaders that is pending before the Oklahoma Supreme Court. It was to have applied to students in grades 5 through 12.