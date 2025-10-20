Sheriff on Florida McDonald's Shooting: 'It Was a McMess'

A heated argument at a McDonald's in Davenport, Florida, escalated into gunfire early Sunday, leaving three young men facing charges—and one of them shot, Fox 13 reports. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the incident began around 3am when drive-thru customers Peter Story, 19 or 20, and Nicholas Jones, 18, got upset after employee Yoan Soto, 21, said the restaurant was too busy to take orders. The two allegedly told Soto they would "beat his a--" and threatened to wait for him after his shift, WFLA reports.

They later entered the restaurant, prompting a confrontation that required a manager's intervention. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the men refused to leave when asked by the manager, and the situation escalated further when one of the men referenced having a "switch" and a "30-clip," which led Soto to retrieve a gun from the back of the store. Surveillance footage reportedly shows Soto advancing on Jones, pushing him, and then turning toward Story, after which a struggle ensued and the firearm discharged. Story was shot in the neck but is expected to recover.

After the shooting, Soto allegedly collected the shell casing and reportedly told a coworker it "belonged to him" before taking it and the gun and leaving the restaurant. Authorities later charged Soto with tampering with physical evidence. Jones and Story face charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing, and failing to leave when warned. Judd's take on the altercation: "[Jones and Story] created a well-founded fear in [Soto] and the store manager. It was just a McMess, but we will sort it out because we are McGood at investigating McCrime."