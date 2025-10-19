Black Phone 2 Tops Original

The horror sequel Black Phone 2 topped the North American box office charts this weekend with $26.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. Not only did it surpass the original's $23.6 million debut, it's a win Blumhouse needed after a string of disappointments this year that includes M3GAN 2.0. Although Black Phone 2 opened in line with expectations, moviegoing in October remains slow, the AP reports—down about 11% from last year, according to Comscore. Universal Pictures released Black Phone 2 in 3,411 theaters in North America on a wave of good reviews.

The film arrives four years after the first Black Phone, which was a bit of a sleeper hit for Universal and Blumhouse in 2021. By the end of its run, it had earned more than $161 million worldwide against an $18 million budget. This version sees the return of filmmaker Scott Derrickson, as well as stars Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames. With an additional $15.5 million from 71 international territories, Black Phone 2 had a $42 million worldwide launch against a reported $30 million production budget. It was the only film to really break through this weekend, despite a slew of options in wide release. Tron: Ares fell about 67% to $11.1 million in its second weekend, which was enough to snag second place on the charts. Globally, it has now earned $103 million.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

Black Phone 2, $26.5 million. Tron: Ares, $11.1 million. Good Fortune, $6.2 million. One Battle After Another, $4 million. Roofman, $3.7 million. Truth & Treason, $2.7 million. Gabby's Dollhouse, $1.7 million. The Conjuring: Last Rites, $1.6 million. After the Hunt, $1.6 million. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, $1.3 million.