Secret Service Finds Hunting Stand Aimed at Air Force One

The Secret Service on Thursday found a hunting stand with a direct line of sight to President Trump's Air Force One exit at Palm Beach International Airport. The discovery, made during a routine security sweep, was confirmed by the agency and is now the subject of an FBI-led investigation, NBC News reports. Authorities said the stand was located across the street from a section of the airport where private planes—including Trump's—sometimes park. Typically, Air Force One does not use this area, but due to recent construction, it will be parked there at times. No individuals were found at the site and Trump's movements were not affected, according to the Secret Service. A source tells Fox News the stand appeared to have been placed "months ago."