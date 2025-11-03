Notorious Mass Killer Dies in Prison

George Banks, one of the most notorious mass murderers in US history, has died. Banks, 83, died Sunday at Phoenix state prison in Pennsylvania, the state Department of Corrections said. Banks died of complications from renal neoplasm, or kidney cancer, said Montgomery County Coroner Janine Darby. Banks had been in prison since 1982 after shooting 14 people and killing 13, including his own children, during a rampage in Wilkes-Barre, the AP reports. At the time, it was considered one of the worst mass murders in American history. He was convicted of 12 counts of first-degree murder and one count of third-degree murder.
Banks had been drinking at a party late at night before using an AR-15 rifle to start the rampage at his home. Five victims were his children, ages 1 to 6. Four more were the mothers of his children. Other victims were bystanders, including an 11-year-old child who sometimes stayed with his family, a 7-year-old child, and a teenager who saw Banks leaving his home armed with the rifle and recognized him.
- While leaving his home, Banks, dressed in green army fatigues with an ammunition bandolier around his chest and shoulders, saw four teenagers walking to their car from a nearby friend's house. He shot two, one of whom survived, authorities say.
- He stole a car and went to the Heather Highlands Trailer Park where police found the bodies of Banks' son and the child's mother, as well as those of her mother and her nephew. From there, court records say, Banks went to the house of his mother, who told police that Banks said to her: "I killed them. I killed them all."
- Banks surrendered after a four-hour standoff at a friend's house, where police tried to convince him that his victims had survived.
- Defense lawyers had argued that Banks was insane when he went on the shooting rampage.
- After his arrest, Banks, who is biracial, claimed he had killed his children to save them from the pain of growing up in a racist society. During his trial, he overruled his lawyer on strategic decisions and argued instead that prosecutors, the judge, and the mayor of Wilkes-Barre were conspiring against him.
- He was sentenced to death in 1985, and his execution was scheduled for March 1996, a month after then-Gov. Tom Ridge signed the death warrant, the Citizens' Voice reports. Banks filed numerous appeals, and state courts eventually prevented his execution, saying he wasn't mentally competent. That left Banks with a sentence of life imprisonment.
- Banks committed his first serious violent crime in 1961, soon after he was discharged from the Army, the Times Leader reports. He shot an unarmed tavern-keeper in a robbery and served eight years in prison. Despite the conviction, he ended up working as a guard at a state prison. Weeks before the mass killing, he was suspended from duty after he locked himself in a guard tower and threatened to kill himself.
- The teenager who survived being shot by Banks, Jim Olson, expressed frustration in 2012 that Banks hadn't been executed, saying, "What is the sense of having a death penalty if you don't use it or enforce it?"