Notorious Mass Killer Dies in Prison

George Banks, one of the most notorious mass murderers in US history, has died. Banks, 83, died Sunday at Phoenix state prison in Pennsylvania, the state Department of Corrections said. Banks died of complications from renal neoplasm, or kidney cancer, said Montgomery County Coroner Janine Darby. Banks had been in prison since 1982 after shooting 14 people and killing 13, including his own children, during a rampage in Wilkes-Barre, the AP reports. At the time, it was considered one of the worst mass murders in American history. He was convicted of 12 counts of first-degree murder and one count of third-degree murder.