Air India Crash Survivor Battles Trauma, Grief

The sole survivor of the Air India crash that killed 241 people this summer says he feels both "the luckiest man alive" and overwhelmed by grief and trauma. Viswashkumar Ramesh escaped the wreckage of the London-bound flight in Ahmedabad but lost his younger brother, Ajay, who was also on board. "My brother is my backbone," he told BBC News . "Last few years, he was always supporting me." The crash occurred in June shortly after takeoff in western India. Video showed Ramesh emerging with only superficial injuries while smoke billowed from the plane.

Ramesh is now back home in Leicester, England, where, according to advisers, he is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. He said that he is unable to speak with his wife and young son, and that he spends most of his time alone. He said he is also dealing with physical pain in his leg, shoulder, knee, and back, and can't work or drive. "When I walk, not walk properly, slowly, slowly, my wife help," he said.

Ramesh said he has not received any medical treatment since returning to the UK. The family's fishing business in India, which he'd run with his brother, has collapsed. The airline has offered him an interim payment of about $27,000, but his advisers say it's not enough. They also said the airline has ignored or rejected their requests to meet, claims Air India disputes. Ramesh, 39, told told the PA news agency that he "lost everything" in the crash, per the Guardian, including "my happiness."