Trump Has an Idea for Lowering Beef Prices

President Trump says the United States could buy Argentine beef in an attempt to bring down prices for American consumers. "We would buy some beef from Argentina," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday. "If we do that, that will bring our beef prices down." Trump promised days earlier to address the issue as part of his efforts to keep inflation in check, the AP reports. US beef prices have remained high for a variety of reasons, including drought and reduced imports from Mexico due to a flesh-eating pest in cattle herds there.