Stocks Rise to Near Record Highs

Cleveland-Cliffs jumped 21.5% after the steel company's CEO, Lourenco Goncalves, said it would provide details soon about a potential deal with a major global steel producer that could mean bigger profits. He also said his company has potentially found signs of rare earths at sites in Michigan and Minnesota.

Stocks of smaller and midsized banks climbed Monday, recovering some of their losses after a couple of them raised alarm bells last week by warning about potentially bad loans they've made. Zions Bancorp. gained 4.7% Monday following its 5.1% drop last week. It was due to report its latest quarterly earnings after trading ended for the day, and scrutiny will be high after it said it's charging off $50 million of loans where it found "apparent misrepresentations and contractual defaults" by the borrowers.

Amazon's stock held up despite a widespread outage for its cloud computing service that caused disruption for internet users around the world early Monday. Amazon's stock rose 1.6%. This upcoming week will feature several big names reporting their latest quarterly results, including Coca-Cola on Tuesday, Tesla on Wednesday, and Procter & Gamble on Friday. The pressure is on companies broadly to show that their profits are growing. That would help justify the big gains their stock prices have made, including a torrid 35% run for the S&P 500 from a low in April.