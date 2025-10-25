The Most Expensive ZIP Codes in the US

Nine of the most expensive ZIP codes in the nation land in either California or on New York's Long Island—but, per a PropertyShark ranking, it's a Florida location that takes the No. 1 spot. That would be Fisher Island, right off the coast of Miami Beach, a locale that claimed a median home sale price of $9.5 million in the first nine months of this year. Meanwhile, the California city of Newport Beach boasts three entries in the top 10. "The list is not all about water, but many of the most expensive ZIP codes are in coastal or island locations," Doug Ressler of Yardi Matrix tells USA Today. The top 10 list in full: