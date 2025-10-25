US  | 
The Most Expensive ZIP Codes in the US

Fisher Island's 33109 off Miami Beach, Florida, tops PropertyShark ranking
Posted Oct 25, 2025 10:00 AM CDT
A scene off of Florida's Fisher Island.   (Getty Images/photosvit)

Nine of the most expensive ZIP codes in the nation land in either California or on New York's Long Island—but, per a PropertyShark ranking, it's a Florida location that takes the No. 1 spot. That would be Fisher Island, right off the coast of Miami Beach, a locale that claimed a median home sale price of $9.5 million in the first nine months of this year. Meanwhile, the California city of Newport Beach boasts three entries in the top 10. "The list is not all about water, but many of the most expensive ZIP codes are in coastal or island locations," Doug Ressler of Yardi Matrix tells USA Today. The top 10 list in full:

  1. Miami Beach, Florida (33109)
  2. Atherton, California (94027)
  3. Sagaponack, New York (11962)
  4. Newport Beach, California (92661)
  5. Water Mill, New York (11976)
  6. Santa Barbara, California (93108)
  7. Stinson Beach, California (94970)
  8. Newport Beach, California (92657)
  9. Los Altos, California (94022) and Newport Beach, California (92662)
  10. Rancho Santa Fe, California (92067)
More here, including the most expensive ZIP codes in some other states. (Or check out the safest cities in America.)

