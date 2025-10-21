At the FAA, It's Like an Extended 'Drought'

As the government shutdown drags on, air travelers at major US airports are experiencing delays due to ongoing staffing problems at the Federal Aviation Administration. According to the FAA, air traffic control worker shortages on Sunday night caused delays at airports in Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, and Newark, New Jersey, per USA Today . Additional slowdowns were also anticipated in Las Vegas and Phoenix. The agency didn't directly link the delays to the shutdown, instead noting that staffing issues have been a long-standing challenge, with controllers frequently working overtime even before the current political impasse.

"It's like having a drought the year after you had a drought," Elevate Aviation Group CEO Greg Raiff tells the AP. Despite the staffing problems, aviation analytics company Cirium reported that more than 82% of US flights departed on time during the first 17 days of the shutdown—an on-time rate they described as average or above average, per USA Today. A Cirium spokesperson said recent operational disruptions were more likely due to weather, especially in the Northeast, rather than the shutdown.

Cancellations also stayed low, according to the company. Still, flight-tracking site FlightAware logged more than 5,800 delayed flights on Sunday, with more than 20% of American Airlines and Southwest Airlines flights affected. Factors including weather and a Formula One race in Austin, Texas, reportedly contributed to the delays. Meanwhile, Fortune reports some air traffic controllers are filling the financial gap of working for no paycheck by tacking Uber driving and restaurant serving gigs on top of their grueling 60-hour weeks in ATC towers.