Kenny Loggins to Trump: Stop Using My Song

Kenny Loggins has publicly demanded that President Trump remove the singer's iconic hit "Danger Zone" from an AI-generated video posted on Trump's Truth Social account Saturday night, NPR reports. The video, which features a crown-wearing Trump piloting a fighter jet labeled "KING TRUMP" and dumping sludge over protesters in what appears to be Times Square, was posted in response to the nationwide No Kings protests held on that day. As Variety notes, many are assuming the brown sludge is meant to represent fecal matter.

Loggins' song from the 1986 Top Gun soundtrack was used without his permission in the video, prompting the singer-songwriter to issue a statement Monday insisting the audio be taken down. Loggins told NPR that the use was unauthorized and that he would never have granted permission if asked. He criticized the video's intent, saying, "I can't imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us."

"Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together," his statement continues. "We're all Americans, and we're all patriotic. There is no 'us and them'—that's not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It's all of us. We're in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us." In response to NPR and Variety's requests for comment, a White House spokesperson simply replied with a Top Gun meme captioned, "I FEEL THE NEED FOR SPEED." While musicians often take issue with politicians using their songs without permission, permission is generally not required as long as appropriate payment is made to rights holders. One exception: musicians can bar their songs' use in campaign ads.