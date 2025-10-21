World | Sarah Ferguson Fergie Makes Telling Tweak to Social Media Handle Sarah Ferguson removes 'duchess' after Andrew's latest move By John Johnson Posted Oct 21, 2025 4:20 PM CDT Copied Sarah Ferguson waves to the crowd as she attends the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, on April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool, File) This is what happens when your ex-husband keeps losing stature in the royal family: Sarah Ferguson has had to downgrade her social media handle, notes People. The ex of Prince Andrew is now "@sarahMFergie15" instead of "@SarahTheDuchess." The switch is telling: Ferguson is longer a duchess as of last week, because Andrew relinquished his title of duke amid the never-ending scandals stemming from his past friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. The latest batch of them come for the posthumous memoir of Virginia Giuffre, who maintained that Andrew had sex with her when she was 17. Read These Next Backlash for Trump nominee who said he has 'a Nazi streak.' A former NFL Pro Bowler has died at age 36. The massive AWS failure exposed a big problem with the internet. A man ended up dead after trying to steal from Spirit Halloween. Report an error