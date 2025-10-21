Fergie Makes Telling Tweak to Social Media Handle

This is what happens when your ex-husband keeps losing stature in the royal family: Sarah Ferguson has had to downgrade her social media handle, notes People. The ex of Prince Andrew is now "@sarahMFergie15" instead of "@SarahTheDuchess." The switch is telling: Ferguson is longer a duchess as of last week, because Andrew relinquished his title of duke amid the never-ending scandals stemming from his past friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. The latest batch of them come for the posthumous memoir of Virginia Giuffre, who maintained that Andrew had sex with her when she was 17.