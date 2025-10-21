Wyoming Capitol Evacuated After Suspected IED Found

The Wyoming Capitol building, including the governor's office, was evacuated Tuesday after a suspected explosive device was found. The grounds were searched with drones and bomb-sniffing dogs. Gov. Mark Gordon was among those evacuated, as well as other members of the Wyoming Stable Token Commission who were meeting at the time in a basement-level room near the Capitol, the AP reports. Anthony Apollo, the commission's executive director, abruptly stopped the meeting mid-sentence, reports WyoFile .

Authorities did not elaborate on what was found except that it appeared homemade and not a factory produced object such as a military round, Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesperson Aaron Brown said. It wasn't immediately disclosed exactly where on the grounds the device was found. "Anytime you have anything like that, you want to treat it with the absolute utmost caution and make sure you're keeping people's lives safe," Brown told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "Even if it ends up being fake, we want to be very, very judicious and very intentional with keeping people safe."

Police closed nearby streets to traffic. Workers remained in two state office buildings connected to the Capitol by an underground passageway but were told to shelter in place. By midafternoon, employees in the two office buildings were being allowed to leave through designated exits, said Amy Edmonds, the governor's spokesperson. The Wyoming Capitol is home to the main offices of the governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state superintendent of public instruction, and attorney general, as well as the state House and Senate chambers.