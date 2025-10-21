Trump-Putin Summit Is Called Off

An expected summit between President Trump and Vladimir Putin won't be happening after all. The White House said Tuesday there were "no plans" for an imminent meeting between the two leaders, reports the Washington Post . Trump had raised the possibility of meeting with Putin in Hungary soon to talk about ending the war with Ukraine, but the postponement suggests Moscow and Kyiv remain too far apart in their positions, per Axios .

The announcement came after Russia's top diplomat, Sergei Lavrov, rejected Trump's recent call for an immediate ceasefire along current battle lines. That "would mean only one thing: a large part of Ukraine would remain under Nazi rule," said Lavrov. "You see, if we just stop, it means forgetting the root causes of this conflict, which the American administration clearly understood," he added. "I am referring to ensuring Ukraine's nonaligned, nonnuclear status, which implies refraining from any attempts to draw it into NATO."

The decision to postpone the Trump-Putin summit comes after a scheduled preparatory meeting between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Lavrov was also put on hold, with the White House citing a "productive call" between the diplomats as reason enough to skip an in-person discussion.