Experts Fear Louvre Jewels Are Lost Forever

A Paris prosecutor said Tuesday that crown jewels stolen in a dramatic weekend Louvre heist were worth an estimated 88 million euros, or $102 million, but that the monetary estimate doesn't include their historical value to France. Prosecutor Laure Beccuau, whose office is leading the investigation, said about 100 investigators are now involved in the police hunt for the suspects and gems after Sunday's theft from the world's most-visited museum.

"The wrongdoers who took these gems won't earn 88 million euros if they had the very bad idea of disassembling these jewels," she said in an interview with broadcaster RTL. "We can perhaps hope that they'll think about this and won't destroy these jewels without rhyme or reason."

Experts say her fears are well-founded and the jewels are likely being secretly dismantled and sold off in a rush as individual pieces that may or may not be identifiable as part of the French crown jewels, the AP reports. "It's extremely unlikely these jewels will ever be retrieved and seen again," said Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds, a major European diamond jeweler, said in a statement. "If these gems are broken up and sold off, they will, in effect, vanish from history and be lost to the world forever."