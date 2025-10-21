Vance Says Ceasefire Is Going Better Than Expected

On a visit to Israel Tuesday, Vice President JD Vance and other US envoys projected optimism about Gaza 's fragile ceasefire agreement, calling progress better than anticipated as they visited a new center in Israel for civilian and military cooperation. Vance noted flareups of violence in recent days but said the ceasefire that began on Oct. 10 is going "better than I expected" after two years of war between Israel and Hama, the AP reports. The Trump administration's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, added that "we are exceeding where we thought we would be at this time."

They are in Israel as questions remain over the long-term plan for peace, including whether Hamas will disarm, when and how an international security force will deploy to Gaza, and who will govern the territory after the war.

Vance tried to downplay any idea that his visit—his first as vice president—was urgently arranged to keep the ceasefire in place. He said he feels "confident that we're going to be in a place where this peace lasts," but warned that if Hamas doesn't cooperate, it will be "obliterated."