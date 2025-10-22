Limp Bizkit Bassist's Death Was an 'Attended' One

More details are emerging regarding the death of Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers over the weekend, TMZ reports. Emergency responders in St. Johns County, Florida, received a call about a "nonresponsive person in cardiac arrest" on Saturday, which led them to Rivers' home. Officials later confirmed Rivers died in what they described as an "attended death," meaning he was under medical care for a serious illness expected to be fatal within months or even days.

Rivers' cause of death has not been released. The 48-year-old had previously stepped away from the band in 2015 after developing liver disease related to heavy drinking. He underwent a liver transplant and returned to Limp Bizkit in 2018. He had performed with the band as recently as August, People reports. Speculation is swirling around the fact that he had recently been seen wearing a "F--- Cancer" shirt while performing, and that speculation ramped up after his bandmate, DJ Lethal, posted a photo of Rivers wearing the shirt with the "F--- Cancer" hashtag after Rivers died, Consequence of Sound reports.