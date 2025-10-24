Kim Kardashian Says She'll Be a Lawyer in 2 Weeks

Kim Kardashian is feeling pretty sure of herself ahead of her bar exam results, telling the BBC's Graham Norton Show she expects to be a licensed lawyer within weeks. "I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I'll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That's what I really want," she said, per People . Kardashian, whose father, Robert Kardashian, was famously part of OJ Simpson's "Dream Team," has spent six years preparing for this career shift, clocking what one of her mentors estimates was more than 5,000 hours in study and legal practice—about 18 hours a week, TMZ reports.

She cleared California's "baby bar" in 2021, and recently completed her law program, celebrating in a backyard ceremony with a few mentors and her sister Khloe documenting the moment. Her 5,184 hours of legal study was "time she carved out while raising four children, running businesses, filming television shows, and showing up in courtrooms to advocate for others," said attorney Jessica Jackson, who tutored Kardashian in law. Kardashian said she sees law as the natural next act in her professional life, with an eye toward becoming a trial lawyer.

Kardashian told Norton she sees law as the natural next act in her professional life, though she's at a busy point in her current career. "I have a few projects coming up—I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season 2 of All's Fair," she said, per People. "I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me."