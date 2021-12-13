Kim Kardashian Says She Passed 'Baby Bar' Exam

(Newser) – Kim Kardashian has taken a big step toward becoming Kim Kardashian: attorney at law. The reality star announced in an Instagram post Monday that she had passed California's First-Year Law Students' Examination, better known as the "baby bar" exam, on her fourth attempt, USA Today reports. "For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me," the 41-year-old said. "I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it," she said, adding that while she doesn't want to make excuses, she did have COVID and a fever of 104 on the third attempt.

Kardashian, who said she put in "10-hour days, daily four-hour Zooms," plans to continue her studies and take the California Bar Exam, the second of the two exams she needs to become a lawyer in the state. "I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals," said Kardashian, who has pushed for criminal justice reform and supported multiple clemency petitions in recent years.

Kardashian thanked CNN commentator Van Jones for inspiring her to study law, NBC reports. She said her late father Robert Kardashian, best known for his role on OJ Simpson's defense team, "would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner." She added: "I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!" (Read more Kim Kardashian stories.)