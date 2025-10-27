Financial Cockroaches Shouldn't Be Ignored

After the collapse of used-car retailer Tricolor and auto parts maker First Brands earlier this month, JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon voiced an ominous metaphor: "When you see one cockroach, there are probably more." In a New York Times op-ed, Yale's Natasha Sarin amplifies the warning. She makes the case that our financial system is once again at risk thanks to dubious loans. But unlike what happened in the 2008 meltdown, these loans weren't issued by major institutions—which now operate under tighter rules—but by companies in the fast-growing "private credit" industry. "Today, firms like Apollo, KKR and Blackstone that manage and invest huge pools of money have gotten into the business of making direct loans, and they're doing so at staggering rates," she writes.