Bijou Phillips Wants to Drop 'Masterson' From Kid's Name

Bijou Phillips has filed to legally remove Masterson as her daughter's surname in the wake of her ex-husband and the girls' father, Danny Masterson, going to prison for rape . According to court documents, Phillips submitted the request to a California court on October 24, asking to change her 11-year-old daughter's name from Fianna Francis Masterson to Fianna Francis Phillips, People reports. The move comes amid ongoing legal and personal fallout since Masterson's conviction and imprisonment in the case. A judge is expected to rule on the name change soon, while both parents' legal statuses were also formally updated to "single" on the same day Phillips made her request.

Phillips filed for divorce from Masterson—best known for his role on That '70s Show—shortly after his September 2023 sentencing, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple had been married nearly 12 years. Masterson is currently serving a sentence of 30 years to life at California's North Kern State Prison after being found guilty of raping two women. He was originally charged in 2020 for three separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. As TMZ reports, Phillips stood by Masterson through his original trial and his retrial, which ended with his conviction, often appearing at the courthouse with him.

He maintains his innocence and has filed an appeal, arguing that the trial was marred by legal errors and that key evidence was excluded. Phillips has been granted full legal and physical custody of Fianna, with Masterson seeking visitation rights. In the aftermath, Phillips has reportedly begun a new relationship with businessman Jamie Mazur and is said to be focusing on her daughter's well-being.