Japan Might Use Military to Cull Bears

A surge in bear attacks has pushed Japan's Akita prefecture to consider an unusual step: calling in the military to cull bears. Gov. Kenta Suzuki announced on social media that he plans to request military assistance as early as Tuesday, citing the "exhaustion" of local responders. The move comes after a record year for bear-related fatalities, with at least nine people killed since April and dozens more injured nationwide, per government statistics. Akita has seen a startling rise in bear encounters, with roughly 8,000 sightings reported this year—six times last year's total, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports.

Incidents range from attacks on people exercising in urban areas to bears wandering into homes and even supermarkets. In one recent case, a bear injured four people before being found inside a house. Officials are now distributing bear-repellent spray along school routes to protect children. The spike in bear incidents is blamed on a combination of factors: a booming bear population—black bears now number around 44,000 nationwide, triple the 2012 estimate—plus rural depopulation, which leaves fewer qualified hunters and more empty villages for bears to roam. Bears also seem bolder, often foraging for food in populated areas.

Japan's new environment minister has promised tougher measures, including boosting the ranks of government hunters and improving bear management. Public broadcasters are advising residents to carry bear spray, use bells, and check online maps of bear sightings.

In recent warnings, experts urged the public to back away slowly if they encounter a bear, without turning their backs on the animal, the Guardian reports. Citing a recent Akita University study, they said that if it becomes impossible to avoid a mauling, people should lie on the ground face down, using their hands to protect their neck and face.

Even pop culture is feeling the impact: A horror film about killer bears has been postponed out of respect for the real-life attacks. Brown Bear, which depicts a bear attacking and eating people, had been due to come out next month, the ABC reports.