Judge Won't Make Kirk Suspect Wear a Jail Jumpsuit in Court

A Utah judge ruled Monday that Tyler Robinson, charged with killing Charlie Kirk, can wear civilian clothing at all future court hearings—though he must remain in shackles for safety reasons. The decision came Monday, after Robinson's lawyers argued that images of their client in jail attire and restraints could influence the jury pool, KSL reports. Fourth District Judge Tony Graf sided with the defense on the clothing issue, writing that Robinson is presumed innocent and should be dressed accordingly, especially given the likelihood that images from the proceedings will be widely circulated and could be manipulated online.

But the judge declined to let Robinson appear unrestrained, citing the seriousness of the charges and the potential for disruption at hearings, though he ordered the use of the least restrictive restraints possible. The court also tightened rules on media coverage of the trial, barring photography of Robinson while he is shackled and entering or exiting the courtroom. Both sides have signaled they may seek further restrictions on cameras. Robinson, who has no prior criminal record, is accused of shooting the conservative activist at a Utah Valley University event. The defendant, who attended Monday's hearing via an audio-only feed, has not entered a plea, per NBC News.