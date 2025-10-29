Former HHS Adviser Says There's a 'Coup' Against RFK Jr.

Steven Hatfill, a senior adviser at the Department of Health and Human Services, was fired over the weekend, according to both Hatfill and a senior agency official. Hatfill, known for his public support of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s move to end funding for mRNA vaccine research, claims his dismissal is part of a broader effort to undermine Kennedy's leadership, per the New York Times . He alleges Matt Buckham, the secretary's chief of staff, is orchestrating what he described as a "coup," though he did not provide details to support this claim.

The department official, who spoke anonymously about the personnel issue, offered a different explanation, saying Hatfill was fired for misrepresenting himself as the "chief medical officer" for the assistant secretary for preparedness and response, and for not coordinating policy decisions with department leadership. "Firing a staff member for cause does not add up to a coup," the official added. Hatfill disputes these accusations and says the department itself issued business cards listing him as both senior adviser and chief medical officer.

When he appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast in August to claim, without evidence, that mRNA COVID vaccines are more dangerous than the disease itself, his title was listed as chief medical officer at the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, Bloomberg reports. The virologist promoted hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin as early treatments for COVID during the pandemic, a position widely disputed by medical experts. Some two decades ago, he was wrongly targeted in the 2001 anthrax investigation, for which the Justice Department later paid him a $4.6 million settlement.