Report: White House Wanted Live Bombs at Navy Celebration

The White House pressed US Navy officials to launch 2,000-pound live bombs instead of dummy explosives during an elaborate military demonstration for the service's 250th anniversary celebration that President Trump attended, two people familiar with planning for the event told the AP . One person familiar with the planning said White House officials insisted to Navy planners that Trump "needed to see explosions" instead of just a "big splash" during the Oct. 5 demonstration. Original planning for what the Navy dubbed the Titans of the Sea Presidential Review called for military personnel to use dummies and not live bombs, a third person familiar with the Navy's planning said.

That person, who like the others was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity, would not comment on why the Navy decided to switch to live bombs. The White House said no switch was made. Deputy press secretary Anna Kelly in a statement said: "Organizers always planned to use live munitions, as is typical in training exercises." The episode is the latest example of the Trump administration turning the military toward the president's wishes in ways large and small—from summoning generals from around the world to Washington for a day of speeches to his lethal strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean.

The Navy and other military branches typically use dummy, or inert, bombs for training and demonstrations. Dummies are cheaper than live bombs because they do not contain expensive explosives, fuses, and other components. They're also safer. Confirmation that the Navy decided to use live bombs instead of dummies at the Naval Base Norfolk event comes as the administration faces scrutiny over an Oct. 18 live fire demonstration at Camp Pendleton, in which a misfire of a live artillery round led to shrapnel spraying onto Interstate 5 in Southern California. That event marking the Marines 250th anniversary was attended by Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.