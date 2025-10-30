Buyer Promises New Life for 'Iconic' AOL

AOL, the iconic internet brand that helped define the early online era, is changing hands once again. The company is being acquired by Bending Spoons, a Milan-based tech firm with a policy of never selling an acquired business, in a deal reported to be around $1.5 billion, per the Independent. Bending Spoons is best known for apps including Remini, Evernote, Meetup, and WeTransfer, and last month announced a pending deal to acquire Vimeo for around $1.4 billion. CEO and co-founder Luca Ferrari says the company plans to "invest significantly" in AOL—"an iconic, beloved business that's in good health, has stood the test of time, and we believe has unexpressed potential."