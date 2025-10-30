Fresh Prince Actor Floyd Myers Jr. Dies at 42

Floyd Roger Myers Jr., best known for his role as Young Will on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has died at the age of 42. Myers passed away on Wednesday at his home in Maryland after suffering a heart attack, his mother, Renee Trice, told TMZ . He'd already lived through three heart attacks over the past three years, his mom noted.

Myers first came to public attention in 1992, when he portrayed the younger version of Will Smith's character on the hit sitcom, per Deadline. That same year, he played Marlon Jackson in ABC's The Jacksons: An American Dream, appearing alongside actors such as Angela Bassett, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Dee Williams.

The actor's last television role was in a 2000 episode of Young Americans, a teen drama that aired briefly on the WB network. In recent years, Myers shifted his focus away from acting to advocacy work. He co-founded Fellaship Mens Group, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting men's mental health. The organization honored Myers on Instagram, writing, "The mission will continue in your honor."